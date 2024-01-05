InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.95

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.95 and last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 40007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.45.

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,100.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,984,000 after buying an additional 156,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 393,528 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

