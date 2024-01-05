Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.45. 335,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.