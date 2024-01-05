IOST Market Capitalization Tops $163.66 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. IOST has a total market cap of $163.66 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

