IOTA Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $772.14 million and $18.62 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,403,570 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

