iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading 5.1% Higher

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.64 and last traded at $105.35. 192,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 317,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

