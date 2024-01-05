iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) is Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 117,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,272. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

