iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$35.26 and last traded at C$35.25. 1,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.16.
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.42.
