iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$69.74 and last traded at C$69.91. 1,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.10.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.