iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 9.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.25. 40,795,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,445,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

