iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 29,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $193.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,814,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,287,047. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

