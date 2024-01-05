iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.19

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$32.19 and last traded at C$32.12, with a volume of 671644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.96.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.48.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.