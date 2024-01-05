James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Purchases £4,494.68 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) insider Piers Latham acquired 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 626 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £4,494.68 ($5,723.52).

James Latham Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LTHM traded down GBX 8.25 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,166.75 ($14.86). 14,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,943. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,072.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,135.17. James Latham plc has a 1 year low of GBX 929 ($11.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £235.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.69 and a beta of 0.75.

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. James Latham’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

