JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.98

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.98 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 166.60 ($2.12). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 160.60 ($2.05), with a volume of 4,858,673 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup began coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 372.14 ($4.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,886.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.04.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

