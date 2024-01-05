Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 58,388 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $125.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

