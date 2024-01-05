Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $164,902.72 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00204149 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $121,653.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

