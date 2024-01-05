JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) is Bensler LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises about 2.8% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bensler LLC owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBJP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBJP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,548 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

