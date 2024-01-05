Kaspa (KAS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $34.99 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $34.99 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,204,352,209 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,192,629,111.161297. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11466098 USD and is up 9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $50,167,214.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

