Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Down 8.9%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 40,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 62,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

