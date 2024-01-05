Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $228.06

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.06 ($2.90) and traded as high as GBX 239.10 ($3.04). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 234.80 ($2.99), with a volume of 3,086,341 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.25) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,370.59, a P/E/G ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

