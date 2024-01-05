KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 149,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 119.6% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 146,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

