KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.13.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $5.81 on Friday, hitting $312.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,788. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.12. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.