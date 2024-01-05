KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 5,705 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 1.78% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

BATS JPIB traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $47.26. 68,578 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $359.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

