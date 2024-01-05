KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 930,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,823. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

