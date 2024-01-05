KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

