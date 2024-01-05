KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,390,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

