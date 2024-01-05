KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 432,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 402,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 66,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

