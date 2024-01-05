KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $222.41. The company had a trading volume of 590,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,333. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.03 and a fifty-two week high of $227.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day moving average is $199.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

