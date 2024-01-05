KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.84. 2,609,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25. The stock has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

