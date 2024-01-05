KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 1,572 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,225,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,759. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

