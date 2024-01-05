KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,846 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,611. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average of $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

