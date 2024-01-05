KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 5,201 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after buying an additional 1,400,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after buying an additional 324,263 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 132,634 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $48.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,126. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

