KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 31,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,951. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

