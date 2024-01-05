KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 180,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 77,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.26. 2,684,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,576. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.