KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after buying an additional 458,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,632,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.45. 494,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

