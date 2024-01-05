Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Cap of $37.21 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.21 million and $687,921.15 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00042166 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

