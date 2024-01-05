LEMONCHAIN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $64,627.83 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $64,627.83 and $8,278.77 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

