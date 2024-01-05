Litecoin Cash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $394.86 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $394.86 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,022,216 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,993,215.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00375589 USD and is down -18.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,953.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
