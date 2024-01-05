Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.80 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25). Approximately 52,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 61,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.80 ($1.23).

Litigation Capital Management Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £116.46 million, a P/E ratio of 653.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Gangemi sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30), for a total transaction of £30,865.20 ($39,303.71). Corporate insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

