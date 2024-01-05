London Security (LON:LSC) Trading Up 1.6%

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,275 ($41.70) and last traded at GBX 3,100 ($39.48). Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 78 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($38.84).

London Security Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £380.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,741.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,044.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,016.78.

Get London Security alerts:

London Security Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a GBX 82 ($1.04) dividend. This is a positive change from London Security’s previous dividend of $42.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. London Security’s payout ratio is presently 6,966.29%.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.