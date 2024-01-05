Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.25

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $685.34 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

