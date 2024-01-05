Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $421.22 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

