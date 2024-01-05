Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading Up 0.2%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 52,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 60,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

