Lynch Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.3% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.38. 1,930,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.41 and its 200-day moving average is $146.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.