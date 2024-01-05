MAGIC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $265.02 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $265.02 million and approximately $78.73 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,208,754 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

