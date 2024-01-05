Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.90

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

