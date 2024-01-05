Mantle (MNT) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Mantle token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $127.10 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,127,441,863.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.59653626 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $205,771,819.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

