Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $162.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

