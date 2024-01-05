Mask Network Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $272.21 million and approximately $182.18 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00007544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

