Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.80. 1,156,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $391.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

