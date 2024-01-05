Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Down 3.6%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 761,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 797,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 559,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

